More Politics News

July 18, 2017 12:30 PM

Democrat Bernstein won't run for Michigan governor in 2018

The Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Attorney and University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein won't run for governor in 2018 and is endorsing Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democrat announced his decision Tuesday.

He says on Twitter that a "divisive and expensive" primary would only distract Democrats from winning the general election. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder is barred from seeking a third term.

Bernstein is the president of his family's prominent Detroit-area personal-injury law firm. His brother is on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Bernstein says a "strong motivating force" in his deliberations was his desire to be a candidate with "decency and dignity."

Six Democrats have filed paperwork to run. Whitmer, a former Senate minority leader, is considered a top contender. Others running include former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, ex-Xerox executive Bill Cobbs and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video