Daimler to recall 3 million vehicles to ease diesel doubts

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo the logo of a Mercedes car is photographed during an annual press conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany. German automaker Daimler says Tuesday, July 18, 2017 it is voluntarily recalling 3 million diesel cars in Europe to improve their emissions performance. The Stuttgart-based company, which makes Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, says it is taking the step to reassure drivers and strengthen confidence in diesel technology. Michael Probst, File AP Photo