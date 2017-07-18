More Politics News

July 18, 2017 12:21 PM

Feds defend decision to deny flounder fishing order

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The federal Department of Commerce says its secretary was right to reverse a decision about flounder fishing regulations that was made by an interstate commission.

The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission announced last month it had found New Jersey out of compliance with management of the fishery. But Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross disagreed, and did not sign off on a ruling that could've forced a local moratorium on flounder fishing.

Ross's move attracted criticism from the commission and conservationists who say the decision overrides sustainable fishing rules on the East Coast. But a spokesman for the commerce department says on Tuesday that Ross doesn't think a fishing moratorium is warranted.

The spokesman says Ross feels alternative measures implemented by New Jersey are adequate to protect the fish's population.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video