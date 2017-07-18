More Politics News

July 18, 2017 12:11 PM

Man gets nearly 6 years in theft from surgical practice

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A federal judge has sentenced a Mississippi man to nearly six years in prison for conspiring with his girlfriend to steal more than $1 million from the Birmingham surgical practice where she worked.

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey, in a news release, says U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala last week sentenced 43-year-old Anthony T. Michael, of Jackson, to five years and 10 months for conspiracy, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft and ordered him to pay $1.2 million in restitution.

Posey says Michael conspired with 51-year-old Anntwine Moss, of Bessemer, Alabama, to steal from Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery of Alabama between 2006 and 2013, where Moss was office manager.

Moss was sentenced in May to three years and five months and ordered to pay $987,375 in restitution.

