Organization to offer more fans to seniors during heat wave

A government program expects to hand out more fans to vulnerable seniors during Utah's heat wave.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2tmysMF ) Wednesday that Utah has seen record-setting temperatures this year. Last month was marked as the third hottest June recorded in Utah and this month is on its way to becoming the hottest July ever recorded.
Emergency Medicine Specialist Bill Swiler says seniors are more prone to exhaustion and heat stroke than other age groups in high temperatures.
Meals on Wheels delivers food to homebound seniors and during the summer, it also offers fans to those without air conditioners or swamp coolers. It has handed out over 120 fans in the past two years, but the organization expects to pass out even more fans this year because of the intense heat.
