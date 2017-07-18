More Politics News

July 18, 2017 4:54 PM

Indianapolis police arrest 15-year-old in 3 shooting deaths

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams says the teenager was being held Tuesday at Indianapolis' juvenile detention center.

Adams tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2u5OVUg ) that detectives believe the boy fatally shot 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder on Sunday during a robbery involving illegal drugs. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Marion County prosecutor's office spokeswoman Peg McLeish says a juvenile court judge on Tuesday gave prosecutors seven days to determine what, if any, charges the boy will face.

McLeish says if the boy is charged with murder, prosecutors may ask the juvenile court judge to allow them to charge the teen with murder in adult court.

