Iowa officials approve sale of convention center

Iowa officials have approved the sale of a convention center to an Omaha-based company in a move that will leverage about $20 million in renovations but left some officials uneasy.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2tBDBvG ) reports that the Waterloo City Council has given Leslie Hospitality a more than $1 million grant and 15 years of tax rebates in return for the company's $6 million renovation of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
A related agreement has the developer buying the adjacent hotel and investing $14 million in renovations and rebranding. The city will provide 20 years of tax rebates.
Councilmen Tom Lind says he supports the agreements, but the city needed more time to review the company's background and to receive commitment letters from banks and the hotel chain.
