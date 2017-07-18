More Politics News

July 18, 2017 10:54 AM

Town approves ordinances for massive solar array project

The Associated Press
HOPKINTON, R.I.

A Rhode Island town has cleared the way for one of southern Rhode Island's largest solar energy projects.

Hopkinton town councilors agreed Monday the project would benefit the town financially and would be environmentally sustainable. The Westerly Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2tmgvhs ) that several councilors expressed regret the plan also called for the clear-cutting of 60 acres of forest — around 30,000 trees.

Councilor David Husband says he mourns the loss of trees, but believes something would have taken their place eventually and a solar array would hopefully be quieter than a housing development.

Councilor Barbara Capalbo says she would rather have a large installation than many small ones scattered around town.

