Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, left, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, right, and Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, rear left, sit during a meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Kotzias is in Cyprus for talks and he will attending the Cyprus' National Council meeting.
July 18, 2017 10:35 AM

Greek foreign minister: Turkey wasn't ready for Cyprus deal

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

Greece's foreign minister says recent failed talks over the reunification of ethnically-divided Cyprus have shown Turkey is not ready to come to an agreement over the issue.

Nikos Kotzias says talks at a Swiss resort, which ended Jul. 7, failed because of Turkey's insistence to keep troops on Cyprus and maintain the right to militarily intervene there. He says any future peace talks will have to first resolve this core issue.

Kotzias said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Tuesday that any new round of Cyprus peace talks must be better prepared.

He faulted United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide who facilitated the talks for showing up unprepared.

