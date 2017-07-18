More Politics News

July 18, 2017 9:01 AM

Ex-worker at military depot in Texas gets prison for theft

The Associated Press
TEXARKANA, Texas

An ex-inspector at the Red River Army Depot in Texas must serve more than two years in prison and repay the government $762,000 for stealing parts and selling them for scrap.

Jason Allen Autrey of Maud in February pleaded guilty to theft of government property, in a plea agreement involving stolen military items.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Autrey was sentenced Friday in Texarkana to 30 months in federal prison, plus must make restitution.

Investigators say Autrey, from July 2015 to May 2016, stole batteries and armor kits while working as a heavy equipment mechanic inspector at the depot in Northeast Texas.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video