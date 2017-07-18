More Politics News

July 18, 2017 8:03 AM

Seattle think tank to pay $30K in campaign-disclosure fines

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

The state attorney general's office says the Washington Budget and Policy Center has agreed to pay about $30,000 in relation to violations of state campaign-disclosure law.

The Seattle Times reported Monday (https://goo.gl/wq2Vu4 ) that court records show the center didn't properly report independent expenditures it made while opposing Initiative 1366.

Voters in 2015 approved I-1366, a Tim Eyman-sponsored, anti-tax proposal that a court later threw out.

The judgment orders the left-leaning center based in Seattle to pay $33,510 in penalties. Half will be suspended if the center doesn't commit other campaign-finance violations in the next four years.

The center was also ordered to pay nearly $14,000 in attorney fees and other costs.

Officials with the center say the action stems from a complaint filed by the right-leaning Freedom Foundation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video