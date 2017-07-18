More Politics News

July 18, 2017 7:15 AM

Housing authority makes plans to move to Section 8 model

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Officials in a Virginia city are pursuing plans to ask the federal government to convert public housing complexes to the Section 8 housing choice voucher program.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Monday. The resolution authorizes a study of the steps needed before the agency asks the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to replace housing funding.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports federal payments for Section 8 are higher than the public housing program, which would free money for maintenance.

The agency's CEO T.K. Somanath says the Section 8 program would give the authority more flexibility to operate the complexes with greater innovation.

According to the agency's estimates, the change would net roughly $7.5 million extra annually for roughly 4,000 public housing units.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video