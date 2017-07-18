More Politics News

July 18, 2017 7:05 AM

Woman to command Alabama National Guard for first time

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Major General Sheryl Gordon has been named to command the Alabama National Guard, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

AL.com reports that Gov. Kay Ivey selected Gordon as adjutant general on Monday, calling her a "trailblazer and visionary leader" in a press release.

Gordon became a second lieutenant in 1981, brigadier general in 2009 and major general two years later. She currently serves as the executive director of the National Guard Association of Alabama and has previously served as the deputy adjutant general, commander of the 62nd Troop Command and garrison commander of the Ft. McClellan Training Center.

She takes over the position on Aug. 1, replacing the retiring Major General Perry Smith.

