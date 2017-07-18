Britain's Prince William walks in front of the Warsaw Uprising museum, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children arrived in Poland on Monday, on the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc.
Britain's Prince William walks in front of the Warsaw Uprising museum, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children arrived in Poland on Monday, on the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo
Britain's Prince William walks in front of the Warsaw Uprising museum, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children arrived in Poland on Monday, on the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo

More Politics News

July 18, 2017 6:37 AM

Prince William, Kate to visit Nazi camp on Poland trip

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will visit a World War II Nazi German concentration camp and tour the picturesque city of Gdansk in northern Poland on the second day of a goodwill trip aimed at underscoring Britain's intention to maintain friendly relations with the European Union after it leaves the bloc.

The royal couple will fly Tuesday to northern Poland from Warsaw, where they are staying at the Belvedere Palace.

They begin with a visit to the Stutthof concentration and death camp that Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland. They will then travel to nearby Gdansk to see its Gothic and Renaissance architecture.

They will also visit a replica of a Shakespearean theater and meet former president and democracy champion Lech Walesa.

On Wednesday they fly to Berlin.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video