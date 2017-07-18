More Politics News

July 18, 2017 5:02 AM

Police: Spanish soccer president and son arrested

By ARITZ PARRA and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
MADRID

Police say they have arrested Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar, his son and three more federation executives as part of an anti-corruption probe.

Spain's Guardia Civil said in a statement on Tuesday that Villar, his son Gorka Villar, and three other football officials were detained while raids were carried out at the federation headquarters.

Villar is also a senior vice president of FIFA and senior vice president of UEFA.

Police said the other three men who were arrested were Juan Padron, the federation vice president of economic affairs, and the president and the secretary of the regional federation for Tenerife.

Police said the five men were arrested on charges of corruption as part of a probe into the finances of the federations.

Spain's minister of education, culture and sport, Inigo Mendez de Vigo, told national television moments after the raids that "in Spain the laws are enforced, the laws are the same for all, and nobody, nobody is above the law."

UEFA said in a statement it "is aware of the reports regarding Mr. Villar Llona. We have no comment to make at this time."

