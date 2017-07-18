More Politics News

July 18, 2017 3:20 AM

Person with measles visited New Hampshire beach

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.

Health officials are warning the public about potential exposure to measles at a New Hampshire beach.

According to state officials, an individual who had measles travelled from out of state to visit Hampton Beach July 9. The individual spent time on the beach and at several outdoor locations.

Health officials say those who are vaccinated should not be concerned. However, they do say beachgoers should monitor for any symptoms.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2u4lxxU ) fever, runny nose, and a red bumpy rash are all symptoms of the disease. Chan says it's unlikely the infection will spread because the visitor spent most of their time in the open air.

