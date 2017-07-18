US court sets mid-Sept. hearing in Miss. double murder case

A mid-September hearing is in the works as a federal appeals court reconsiders its decision to overturn the conviction of a woman in a Mississippi double-murder.
The case of Lisa Jo Chamberlin will be heard the week of Sept. 18 by the full 15-member 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
A three-judge panel of that court had granted a new trial to Chamberlin in April. That 2-1 decision held that there was evidence of racial discrimination in the jury selection at her trial.
Chamberlin, who is white, had challenged the exclusion of two black jurors.
Mississippi's request for a full-court rehearing was approved last week.
Chamberlin had been convicted and sentenced to death in the 2004 killings of Linda Heintzelman and Heintzelman's boyfriend, Vernon Hulett.
