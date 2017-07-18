Obstacles mount in fight to aid Syrians stranded near Jordan

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, a Jordanian soldier stands guard at the northeastern border with Syria, close to the informal Rukban camp for displaced Syrians. Desperate to help Syrians stuck on Jordan's sealed border, U.N. agencies reluctantly agreed late last year to hand much of the control over aid distribution to Jordan's military, a Jordanian contractor and a Syrian militia. Since then, the system has broken down repeatedly and only sporadic aid shipments have reached the two remote desert camps on the border. Raad Adayleh, File AP Photo