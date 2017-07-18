People walk outside the court, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, July 17, 2017. Ten Turkish human rights activists who were detained by police while attending a training workshop appeared before court officials in Istanbul on Monday to face possible charges or be released from custody.
People walk outside the court, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, July 17, 2017. Ten Turkish human rights activists who were detained by police while attending a training workshop appeared before court officials in Istanbul on Monday to face possible charges or be released from custody. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo
July 18, 2017 12:12 AM

Turkey: 6 human rights activists jailed pending trial

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

A court in Istanbul has ordered six human rights activists — including Amnesty International's Turkey director — formally arrested pending a trial on charges of aiding an armed terror group.

Four others activists were released from custody Tuesday pending the outcome of a trial. They have been barred from traveling abroad and have to report regularly to police.

The group was detained earlier this month at a hotel on Buyukada island while attending a training workshop, adding to concerns over human rights in Turkey.

It is not clear which terror organization they are accused of helping. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had made vague accusations, saying the group was involved in a meeting that had the "nature of a continuation" of last year's failed coup attempt.

