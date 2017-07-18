More Politics News

July 18, 2017 12:08 AM

State looking for tips on marijuana policy

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine wants tips on how best to regulate adults' use of marijuana.

The state's financial and agricultural departments are asking for the public's thoughts on Maine's retail marijuana marketplace and the public health, budgetary and enforcement concerns of implementation.

Comments are due July 31.

Voters in November approved legalizing the recreational use and sale of marijuana products by adults over 21.

Possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana became legal Jan. 30.

But the commercial sale and purchase of marijuana products is on hold until at least February.

Eight medical marijuana dispensaries and more than 3,000 caregivers serve approximately 37,000 patients.

The industry in 2015 generated $23.6 million in sales and $1.29 million in tax revenues.

Lawmakers and regulators are considering issues like marijuana social clubs and packaging regulations.

