July 18, 2017 12:06 AM

4 upstate NY airports to share federal grant for upgrades

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Four airports in upstate New York are getting a financial boost from the federal government.

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing just over $820,000. It will be used for runway work at Chase Field Airport in Cortland, Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca County and Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake.

Oswego County Airport is getting the lion's share of the grant — $345,510. That money will be used to update the existing airport's master plan study in an effort to define current and future airport needs.

