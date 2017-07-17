White House meeting suggests strain between Trump, Flake

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, Kelli Ward concedes to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ward, who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said July 17, 2017, she has met with White House officials about the campaign. The June meeting in Washington points to uneasy ties between President Donald Trump and Flake, a Republican who was an outspoken critic of the billionaire businessman in last year’s presidential contest. The Arizona Republic via AP David Kadlubowski