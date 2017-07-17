United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif exchange hand-shakes before their meeting, Monday July 17, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif exchange hand-shakes before their meeting, Monday July 17, 2017, at U.N. headquarters. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif exchange hand-shakes before their meeting, Monday July 17, 2017, at U.N. headquarters. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo

More Politics News

July 17, 2017 8:39 PM

Iran says it has received 'contradictory signals' from Trump

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Iran's foreign minister says his government has received "contradictory signals" from the Trump administration and doesn't know how to interpret them.

Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Council on Foreign Relations Monday he hasn't communicated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But he said "it doesn't mean that there can't be (communication), because the possibilities for engagement with regard to the nuclear deal have always been open."

Zarif stressed that "Iran is serious about the nuclear deal" which "can lay the foundation, not the ceiling."

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency has verified Iran's compliance with the agreement, but unfortunately the U.S. has not complied.

Zarif said this "creates the impression in Iran that the United States' hostility toward Iran will never end. And I think that can be remedied."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video