5 Things to Know in Florida for July 18

NO CHARGE FOR MAN WHO DROVE BODY TO LAWYER'S OFFICE
The grand jury decided Monday it would not charge 54-year-old John Marshall in the March 2015 death of 65-year-old Theodore Hubbell Jr. Marshall said he acted in self-defense, and jurors found there was insufficient evidence to rebut that.
FEC SUES EX-REP. DAVID RIVERA OVER 2012 CAMPAIGN FINANCING
The lawsuit claims Rivera secretly and illegally contributed $69,400 to Justin Sternad in an attempt to weaken the rival Democratic campaign of Joe Garcia, who eventually won the seat. The lawsuit filed last week in Miami federal court seeks more than $480,000 in penalties. Sternad and Rivera associate Ana Alliegro pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the scheme. Rivera has never been charged with a crime.
EMBRY-RIDDLE EAGLES MAKE JUMP FROM NAIA TO NCAA II
The Daytona Beach school announced Monday that it has officially become a NCAA Division II full member. The school had undergone a three-year process to move up into the NCAA ranks, spending the last two years as a provisional Division II member. Embry-Riddle is now eligible for the postseason, as well as individual and team awards in both the Sunshine State Conference and NCAA II.
GOVERNOR: NO ACTIVE ZIKA ZONES IN FLORIDA SO FAR THIS YEAR
But Gov. Rick Scott also warns that people visiting and living in Florida must help prevent another outbreak of the virus by wearing mosquito repellent and draining containers that collect rainwater. Scott was in Miami on Monday to discuss Zika preparedness planning with state and local health administrators, mosquito control officials and officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA SUPREME COURT WON'T CONSIDER 'OPT OUT' LAWSUIT
The court on Friday said it would not consider an appeal brought by parents who had their children "opt out" on standardized tests. The 1st District Court of Appeal in March threw out a ruling by a lower court judge who said school districts must consider options other than students' performances on the Florida Standards Assessment test when deciding whether to promote a student.
