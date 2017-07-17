Cooper vetoes bill for electronic notices in urban county

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would allow local governments and attorneys in an urban county to stop posting legal notices in newspapers and put them on a government website instead.
Cooper announced Monday night the veto of legislation with legal notice changes that would apply to Guilford County only. Other statewide language in the measure could make it harder for newspapers to keep carriers identified as independent contractors.
The Democratic governor said the bill was another example of the Republican-controlled General Assembly seeking to attack an important institution in the state like the media.
Sen. Trudy Wade of Guilford County is the Senate's chief proponent of electronic notices. She said Cooper's veto showed the governor's top priority is "is brown-nosing those who cover him."
