More Politics News

July 17, 2017 7:20 PM

Medical marijuana advocate to mount independent US House bid

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A medical cannabis advocate known at the South Dakota Legislature for fighting for a non-intoxicating compound in marijuana to treat his son is planning an independent congressional bid.

George Hendrickson tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2vbin9Y) that he hopes a conservative platform and pledge to reject money from political action committees will set him apart.

The 46-year-old from Sioux Falls says he would work to overhaul federal medical marijuana policy and push to consolidate federal agencies.

Hendrickson's son has a rare type of epilepsy, and he has advocated for looser state medical marijuana laws. Hendrickson says he wants to be a more responsive federal representative for residents.

Shantel Krebs and Dusty Johnson are competing in the Republican primary for the seat, while Tim Bjorkman is a Democrat in the 2018 contest.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video