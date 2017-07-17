More Politics News

July 17, 2017 6:24 PM

Pickering says Greentech never met jobs, investment totals

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Electric vehicle firm Greentech Automotive claims it raised $140 million for its Mississippi project, but the state auditor Stacey Pickering says the company can't prove it invested even $60 million.

In a statement sent Friday, the company also claims Mississippi didn't live up to its promises because Tunica County never granted property tax breaks that the company was promised.

Pickering, a Republican, says Greentech never created more than 143 of its promised 350 jobs. That's why he says the company must repay the $4.9 million it was loaned by Mississippi, plus $1.5 million in interest.

The auditor has sent a letter demanding repayment, which could set the stage for a civil lawsuit by Mississippi state government to recover money.

Pickering's inquiry finds Greentech was down to 10 employees in February.

