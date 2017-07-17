More Politics News

July 17, 2017 5:58 PM

Feds taking over Texas National Guard mission along border

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The billions of dollars that Texas has spent on border security in recent years will no longer include a lengthy Texas National Guard deployment.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Guard members who remain on the U.S.-Mexico border will begin taking federal orders this month. The transition comes three years after Texas started using the Guard in a largely surveillance role.

Lt. Col. Travis Walters is a spokesman with the Texas Air National Guard. He says about 100 service members remain on the mission. Walter says the federal government will pay more than $2 million to fund them through September.

Abbott signed a new state budget in June that includes spending another $800 million on border security through 2019.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video