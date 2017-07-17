Christie says he'd smack Cuomo over 'summer of hell' remark

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he'd "smack" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for predicting a "summer of hell" as part of track repairs at the nation's busiest rail station.
Christie, a Republican, chided Cuomo, a Democrat, Monday at an unrelated event in Gladstone for predicting Amtrak work at New York Penn Station would be a commuters' nightmare.
The first week of daytime track work wrapped up Friday. Amtrak's chief operations officer said repairs were proceeding ahead of schedule, and he praised commuters for their flexibility in dealing with reduced schedules.
Cuomo last week said "it very well could have been" a summer of hell, but that early reports are good. A message to Cuomo wasn't immediately returned.
Christie said the same, but cautioned there are weeks of work remaining.
