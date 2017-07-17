Seattle Mayor Ed Murray orders police to wear body cameras

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, a police officer wears a newly-issued body camera, part of the first phase of a plan to equip 22,000 officers with body cameras, outside the 34th precinct in New York. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Monday, July 17, 2017, ordered the city's police department to equip patrol officers with body cameras, saying he doesn't want any other serious uses of force to go unrecorded. The decision came a month after the absence of video recordings left lingering questions about the police shooting of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother who had struggled with mental health issues. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo