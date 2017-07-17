Curtis outraises Ainge, Herrod in Utah's 3rd District race

Provo Mayor John Curtis has raised more money in his bid for Jason Chaffetz's seat in Congress than his two challengers for the Republican nomination combined, according to new campaign fundraising reports filed over the weekend.
Curtis, a Republican who has served as Provo's mayor since 2010, raised more than $232,000 from April through June, though $100,000 of that was a loan Curtis gave to his campaign.
Fellow GOP contender Tanner Ainge, the son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, raised about $131,000. His fundraising haul includes about $40,000 he loaned to his campaign.
Former lawmaker Christopher Herrod raised about $79,000.
The three will compete in an Aug. 15 primary for Chaffetz's seat in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, covering some suburbs south of Salt Lake City, the Provo metropolitan area and other towns reaching toward Utah's southeast corner.
Chaffetz, known for his hard-charging investigations of Democrat Hillary Clinton, made a surprise announcement earlier this year that he was leaving his term early. He resigned June 30, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
He quickly joined Fox News Channel as a paid contributor and left an open seat in a GOP-heavy district where 12 Republicans competed in a primary battle.
A group of about 800 GOP delegates narrowed the field of candidates last month, advancing Herrod to the primary.
He faces Curtis and Ainge, who both took advantage of an alternate path to the ballot in Utah election law. They each gathered voter signatures, allowing them to compete in the primary election before a large, more moderate group of Republicans.
Curtis's campaign reports show that from April to June, he spent $14,000 and started July with $218,000 in his campaign account.
During the same three-month period, Ainge, a consulting firm owner, spent about $87,000 and ended June with about $44,000.
Herrod, a home loan officer in Provo, served in Utah's Legislature for five years beginning in 2007, unsuccessfully challenged Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch in 2012 and worked on Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's presidential campaign last year.
He only spent about $1,500 in recent months and started July with about $78,000 to spend.
The winner of the primary will face Democratic physician Kathie Allen in November.
Allen's campaign fundraising reports were not posted Monday due to a technical glitch, according to her campaign. Earlier this year, she raised nearly half a million dollars when she was expected to run against Chaffetz. Donations poured in for Allen after she called out Chaffetz on Twitter for his comments suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones.
