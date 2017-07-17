Christie: Getting Russian oppo research 'probably' illegal

FILE - In a Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during an opioid and drug abuse listening session, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Christie on Monday, July 17, 2017, addressed Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, saying it's "probably against the law" to get opposition research for his father’s presidential campaign from a foreign country. But Christie, a friend and adviser to President Trump, said that it’s too early be "jumping to conclusions” and that there’s no evidence the campaign obtained such research. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo