July 17, 2017 3:32 PM

Vermont: Timber company to pay $375,000 settlement

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont attorney general's office says a timber company will pay the state $375,000 to settle allegations that it overharvested trees from its Vermont property.

The attorney general's office said Monday that Plum Creek Maine Timberlands, LLC was accused of overharvesting trees in violation of its forest management plan.

The state removed some of Plum Creek's forest land from Vermont's Current Use Program which is the state's system of taxing some properties according to how they're used such as for timber or farming, rather than fair market value.

As part of the settlement, the state will re-enroll the property in the program.

Weyerhaeuser now owns the property as part of a corporate merger. The company did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

