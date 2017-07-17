More Politics News

July 17, 2017 3:28 PM

Family: Hagan out of Georgia hospital, recovery remains slow

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan has entered the next step in her recovery from brain inflammation caused by a virus spread by ticks from animals to humans.

Hagan's family says she was discharged earlier this month from an Atlanta rehabilitation hospital she first entered in January. A family email sent to well-wishers says she's now receiving therapy at an outpatient facility nearby.

The email says her recovery is going slowly but there's improvement each week. The family says she is using a walker and her speech is limited but that she understands what's being said to her. Several more weeks of therapy is expected.

Hagan is a Greensboro Democrat elected to the Senate in 2008 but lost her seat in 2014. She was initially hospitalized in Washington last December.

