Oklahoma revamps school assessments, accountability system

New assessments and a school accountability system in Oklahoma has led to the omission of a U.S. history state test in the upcoming school year and high school juniors taking a new science test.
Educators were told about the changes that will delay test score results and school report cards at the recent Oklahoma State Department of Education's annual conference called EngageOK, the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2u2oYn1 ) reported.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the Oklahoma State Department of Education and content officials are developing a new U.S. History assessment that more accurately reflects the breadth and scope of the subject to better prepare students for college and their careers.
"The work began within the last year to prepare for the test item development process,"Hofmeister said. "Current 11th and 12th grade students have fulfilled the requirement that all students take a U.S. History assessment once in high school except for those exempted by law (such as transfer students from out of state)."
Todd Nelson, senior executive director of teaching and learning at Union Public Schools, said the test change won't alter his district's instruction plans.
"At Union High School, U.S. History is generally taught to sophomores, along with a limited number of juniors and seniors, and we will continue with that plan in 2017-18," Nelson said.
On Wednesday, the state department is planning on releasing districts assessment results showing whether third-graders met the Reading Sufficiency Act's criteria, which is used to determine whether a student is ready to move on to fourth grade.
Jeanene Barnett, the department's deputy superintendent for assessments and accountability, said future preliminary reports on student assessments can be expected to be received before June 1.
Comments