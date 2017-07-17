More Politics News

July 17, 2017 6:00 PM

New Mexico rebuilds financial reserves after budget crisis

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A top finance official says New Mexico state government has a bigger financial cushion than anticipated.

Finance and Administration Deputy Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke told a panel of lawmakers Monday that the state entered the fiscal year on July 1 with reserves equal to 5.3 percent of annual spending obligations, and expects to maintain a 3 percent cushion at the end the current fiscal year in June 2018.

Estimates based on earlier revenue forecasts had the state nearly running out of cash by mid-2018, threatening the New Mexico's credit rating and its access to low borrowing costs on infrastructure projects.

To shore up shaky state finances, the Democratic-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez agreed in May to tap into borrowed money from suspended infrastructure projects.

