Ohio prosecutor to announce whether he'll try cop 3rd time

An Ohio prosecutor will announce Tuesday whether he will try a white former police officer a third time for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) scheduled an early afternoon news conference. Two juries deadlocked on the charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter against Ray Tensing in the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose.
Defense attorney Stewart Mathews has asked the judge to dismiss charges. Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) has set a July 24 meeting in the case.
The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer testified that he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away.
There have been several protests and demonstrations supporting a third trial since the latest mistrial June 23.
