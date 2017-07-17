More Politics News

July 17, 2017 1:44 PM

Ohio prosecutor to announce whether he'll try cop 3rd time

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI

An Ohio prosecutor will announce Tuesday whether he will try a white former police officer a third time for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) scheduled an early afternoon news conference. Two juries deadlocked on the charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter against Ray Tensing in the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose.

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews has asked the judge to dismiss charges. Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) has set a July 24 meeting in the case.

The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer testified that he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away.

There have been several protests and demonstrations supporting a third trial since the latest mistrial June 23.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video