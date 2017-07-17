More Politics News

July 17, 2017 1:40 PM

2 former Minnesota governors unhappy with biographies

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Not all of Minnesota's former governors are happy with biographical plaques that went up this month next to their portraits at the recently restored state Capitol.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2t84kAK ) reports that former Govs. Jesse Ventura and Tim Pawlenty have objected to their new biographies.

Ventura says he never said the motto listed on his plaque: "Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat."

Pawlenty says his biography seems to have a political bias.

Former Govs. Arne Carlson and Al Quie say they have some minor issues, but don't plan to ask for changes.

The living former governors say they weren't consulted about the biographies, nor did they see them in advance.

The Minnesota Historical Society says they'll reach out to the former governors about possible changes.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video