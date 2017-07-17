State OKs cap for special ed students in general ed classes

The West Virginia Board of Education has passed policy changes capping the percentage of students who receive specially designed instruction for disabilities that schools can place in general education classrooms.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on Sunday that under the new Policy 2419, "special education students requiring specially designed instruction" won't be able to make up more than half of a co-taught classroom, in which a general and special education teacher share duties.
In an integrated classroom, which doesn't have a special education teacher, special education students requiring accommodations won't be able to make up more than 30 percent.
The new policy doesn't apply to classrooms not in English, math, science or social studies.
Those wanting more information can visit the state Department of Education's Office of Special Programs at http://wvde.state.wv.us/osp .
