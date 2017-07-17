More Politics News

July 17, 2017 12:24 PM

Baker orders state reviews of proposed natural gas station

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is ordering multiple reviews by state agencies of a contested natural gas compression station proposed along the Fore River in Weymouth.

Local residents and lawmakers have raised a number of public health and safety concerns about the 7,700-horsepower facility, part of a so-called Atlantic Bridge project to expand a natural gas pipeline into eastern Canada.

In a letter to Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund on Monday, Baker wrote that he has asked state public health and environmental agencies to assess potential air quality impacts of the proposed compressor station.

The governor has also ordered public safety and climate resiliency reviews.

Baker noted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission might have the final say on the project.

Algonquin Gas has said the facility would be safe to operate.

