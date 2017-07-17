Wisconsin Capitol sign didn't say quite what lawmaker said

A sign that a Republican lawmaker admitted removing from the state Capitol didn't say quite what he said it did.
The permitted sign was on display in the Capitol in May when Rep. Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield took it down and put it in his office. His action prompted a police investigation and a scolding from a detective about respecting others' property, but he wasn't cited or charged.
Kooyenga said Friday that he took the sign because it called Republicans "a bunch of gropers" and "damn all Republicans." He said he found the language offensive.
A photograph of the sign shows it actually described President Donald Trump, not all Republicans, as gropers. And it referred to Americans, not Republicans, as damned.
Kooyenga didn't immediately return messages Monday.
