More Politics News

July 17, 2017 12:20 PM

Judge puts an end to New Mexico's 1966 water-rights lawsuit

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

After more than 50 years of litigation, a federal judge has brought an end to a water-rights lawsuit involving four Native American communities and various residents in northern New Mexico.

The lawsuit, known as the Aamodt Case, began in 1966. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson's decree on Friday puts an end to it, unless someone appeals — again.

Johnson affirmed a 2010 settlement calling for a regional water system in the Pojoaque Basin. The settlement also puts rules in place for well owners to either tie into the system or continue using their wells.

The federal government has set a 2024 deadline for substantial completion of the $260 million regional water system, which will divert from the Rio Grande. It will be paid for with federal funds and about $72 million in state funds.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video