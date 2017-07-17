RI budget impasse: Speaker, Senate president to meet Tuesday

Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have set up a meeting to discuss the state budget impasse.
Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman says on Monday that the two plan to meet late in the day Tuesday at a location outside the statehouse.
The two Democratic leaders have been feuding over who bears responsibility for the two-and-a-half-week-old standoff over the state's $9.2 billion budget. The stalemate is causing uncertainty in local governments and school districts as state government operates at last year's spending levels.
Mattiello told WPRO-AM on Friday that he wants to look Ruggerio in the eye and ask him "what he's up to?"
