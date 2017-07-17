McCabe files paperwork to set up gubernatorial campaign

The leader of a nonprofit group that encourages people to challenge the political establishment filed paperwork Monday to set up a run for governor.
Mike McCabe filed papers with state election officials to establish a campaign committee. The move allows him to begin raising money. McCabe said in an email to The Associated Press that he expects to announce he'll run as a Democrat in September, ending speculation that he might run as an independent.
McCabe leads the nonpartisan group Blue Jean Nation, which promotes itself as working to create change in government.
Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced earlier this month he will run for governor as a Democrat. Wisconsin Election Commission records didn't show any campaign finance filings from him as of mid-afternoon Monday. His campaign didn't immediately reply to an email.
A number of other Democrats are pondering a run, including state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and state Rep. Dana Wachs.
Reports filed Monday showed Evers raised $77,558 and had $28,175 on hand. Vinehout raised $29,529 with $15,584 on hand. Wachs raised $41,190 and had $13,497.
Incumbent Gov. Scott Walker raised $3.5 million and had $2.4 million on hand.
Comments