San Antonio officer kills man during domestic violence call

A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man after investigators say the suspect had a gun and allegedly threatened to kill a 15-year-old girl.
Police Chief William McManus says nobody else was hurt during the domestic disturbance Monday morning. A woman and two other children were home.
McManus says the suspect was arrested at the same location a month ago on a family violence charge.
McManus says police responded to a call about a man threatening a girl. Two officers heard gunfire inside the residence. McManus says a third officer had arrived as the suspect exited the home.
McManus says the suspect refused orders to drop his gun and allegedly raised his arm while holding the weapon. An officer fatally shot him.
Details on the suspect weren't immediately released.
Comments