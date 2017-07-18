Asian stocks sink as US politics weigh on market outlook

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, people walk to work on Wall Street beneath a statue of George Washington, in New York. U.S. stocks are mostly higher early Monday, July 17, 2017, as retailers and clothing companies rise while banks slip along with interest rates. Technology companies continue to recover after a steep skid that lasted about a month. Stock indexes closed at record highs Friday and are adding to their gains. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo