Burns raises $120K in Supreme Court bid

A Milwaukee judge has raised nearly $271,000 in her bid for the state Supreme Court.
Finance reports covering the first six months of the year must be filed Monday with state election officials. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet's report shows she has raised $270,984 since she entered the race for Justice Michael Gableman's seat on June 1, with $200,000 coming from a loan she made to her campaign. She had $279,734 on hand as of June 30.
Gableman isn't seeking a second term. Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns also are vying for his seat.
Burns' campaign says he will report raising about $120,000 with $93,978 on hand. He got into the race May 1.
Screnock hadn't filed his report as of Monday morning.
