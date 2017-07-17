More Politics News

July 17, 2017 10:18 AM

Burns raises $120K in Supreme Court bid

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A Milwaukee judge has raised nearly $271,000 in her bid for the state Supreme Court.

Finance reports covering the first six months of the year must be filed Monday with state election officials. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet's report shows she has raised $270,984 since she entered the race for Justice Michael Gableman's seat on June 1, with $200,000 coming from a loan she made to her campaign. She had $279,734 on hand as of June 30.

Gableman isn't seeking a second term. Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns also are vying for his seat.

Burns' campaign says he will report raising about $120,000 with $93,978 on hand. He got into the race May 1.

Screnock hadn't filed his report as of Monday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video