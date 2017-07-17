More Politics News

July 17, 2017 10:34 AM

Militants kill 5 police in complex attack in Egypt's Sinai

By ASHRAF SWEILAM Associated Press
EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian security officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked police in the northern Sinai Peninsula, killing five of them and wounding another five.

They say the militants opened fire on an armored vehicle before setting it ablaze in the city of el-Arish on Monday. When reinforcements arrived, the militants set off a roadside bomb. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Egypt has been struggling to combat an insurgency in the northern Sinai that has gathered strength since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013. Most of the attacks, including an assault on an army post earlier this month that killed 23 soldiers, have been claimed by an Islamic State affiliate.

