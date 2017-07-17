More Politics News

July 17, 2017 10:12 AM

City bans its employees from TVs and cell phones during work

The Associated Press
VICKSBURG, Miss.

A Mississippi city has banned its employees from watching TV or using cellphones at work.

WAPT-TV reported on Friday that Vicksburg city leaders say the ban was voted on last week following citizens' complaints about employees watching TV and using personal cellphones during business hours.

Vicksburg south ward Alderman Alex Monsour says the city's mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to ban the electronics' use after getting complaints that included workers texting and watching TV for reasons not related to work.

Monsour says city employees will be written up on first offense and that further offenses will be more severe, including discussions with the board.

Vicksburg's police and fire departments are the only exceptions that did not have to turn their TVs in to city hall.

