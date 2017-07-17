FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 17, 2017 11:03 AM

Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video